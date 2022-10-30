Business Happenings - November 2022

Now Open

CAVA, a new fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant recently opened in Brook Highland Shopping Plaza in the former Zoe’s location. CAVA bought out the Birmingham Zoe’s locations in 2018 and has been in the process of converting those stores to their brand. A location is also slated to open at 20 Midtown soon. Online ordering and delivery are available.

659-250-0657,

Mandy Davenport has just opened the doors to her first full service Hair Studio, and is accepting new appointments! She is available for appointments now, Monday-Saturday flexible times. 205-813-2391

Coming Soon

A new coffee shop will be built in the former Pizza Hut location on U.S. 280. The current building will be demolished and will be a drive-through only. This Scooter’s Coffee location will be the company’s seventh location and the first in the Birmingham area. Franchisee operator Grady Ross said he hopes the location will be open in December, but no later than January 2023.

News and Accomplishments

Regions, with multiple branches in the U.S. 280 corridor, was fined $50 million by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and ordered to refund at least $141 million to customers the bureau said Regions harmed with illegal surprise overdraft fees. From August 2018 through July 2021, Regions charged customers surprise overdraft fees on certain ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases, even after telling consumers they had sufficient funds at the time of the transactions. The bureau found that Regions leadership knew about and could have discontinued its surprise overdraft fee practices years earlier but chose to wait while the bank pursued changes that would generate new fee revenue to make up for ending the illegal fees. Regions issued a statement, saying that “although Regions Bank disagrees with the CFPB’s characterizations, the bank cooperated with the investigation and is pleased to move forward. Agreeing to the settlement reflects Regions’ desire to focus its attention on continuing to support customers through a wide range of account enhancements that have already lowered fees for many customers.” 205-766-8500

Anniversaries

Anatole’s Bike Skate Surf at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 101, in the Cahaba Market strip center, is celebrating its one-year anniversary in November. 205-536-6084

Closing

The OfficeMax location in Brook Highland shopping center has announced its closing. 205-980-2511