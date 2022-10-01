Business Happenings - October 2022

Now Open

The Element Wellness Center has opened in the Tattersall Park development at 6600 Tattersall Lane, Unit B. The center’s philosophy is to provide wellness by nurturing the body and leveraging strategic, controlled stressors inspired by nature. 205-326-7333

Bamawear/Tigerwear is now open in the Chelsea Med Plaza near Walmart. Bamawear has two other locations located in Pell City and Childersburg, but the Chelsea location has both Alabama and Auburn gear. 205-338-1625

Coming Soon

SanPeggios Pizza has announced three forthcoming locations in Homewood, Five Points South and on U.S. 280. SanPeggios currently has three locations in the Birmingham area in Chelsea, Trussville and on Valleydale Road in Hoover.

Construction is underway for a new Sonic drive-in restaurant on Meadowview Drive, just off U.S. 280 between Inverness and Meadow Brook.

The chicken restaurant Guthrie’s is opening in the former Zaxby’s location at 4629 U.S. 280 in Birmingham.

Precision Tactical Arms, which specializes in weapons manufacturing, will soon open their third brick-and-mortar location at 105 Inverness Corners. 205-703-8212

The firearms dealer Redland Rifle Company, located at 4755 U.S. 280, plans to open on Oct. 10. 205-797-1911

The lifestyle fitness facility Burn Boot Camp is coming to Meadow Brook with a new location at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd. The company began franchising in 2015 and now has 400 awarded franchise locations in 38 states.

Relocations and Renovations

Taco Bell has completed its relocation from 5192 Caldwell Mill Road in the Valleydale Village shopping center to a stand-alone location at 4525 Valleydale Road next to Domino’s and across from the Sherwin Williams paint store. 659-287-0018

News and Accomplishments

N.A.I. Chase Commercial RE was awarded the lease assignment for Inverness Center North 40, 42 and 44 Inverness Center Parkway. 253-961-4660

Ashley McMakin, founder and chief executive officer of Ashley Mac’s, a fast casual café, catering and gourmet-to-go business with five Birmingham locations, is Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million category. Ashley Mac’s is one of 11 businesses being honored as the 2022 Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association.

Anniversaries

The Brook Highland location of Beef O’Brady’s at 5279 U.S. 280 celebrated its one-year anniversary in September. 205-637-6661