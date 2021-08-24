Business Happenings - September 2021

Now Open

Dawson True Heating and Cooling, 817 Florentine Drive, is now open and offering HVAC services. First time customers receive 15% off repair services. 205-383-6639

Keel Point, 29 Olmsted St., a wealth management company, is now open. Its financial advisers help clients manage the responsibilities by providing strategy-based, individualized options for personal, family and philanthropic wealth management. 256-261-3621

HaMi Boutique, a mother-daughter boutique, recently had its grand opening at 300 Carlow Lane, Suite 101, in Dunnavant Square. It offers a variety of clothing styles for girls and women. 205-834-8833

Square 1 Nutrition recently opened at 5291 Valleydale Road, Suite 119. The smoothie and juice bar offers loaded teas, meal replacement shakes and health shots. 205-789-2278

Taziki's founder Keith Richards recently opened GRK Street, 5291 Valleydale Road, a new fast-casual restaurant inspired by the fast-paced food found in the streets of downtown Athens. 205-383-3193

Relocations and Renovations

Merle Norman Cosmetics and Hair Salon of Chelsea has moved to 90 Chelsea Corners in the Winn-Dixie Shopping Center. It is a full-service hair salon and skincare and cosmetic studio. 205-678-5944

The Luxe Group at White House Real Estate has moved its headquarters to 1 Perimeter Park S., Suite 155, in Inverness. The new facility more than doubles its previous space. 205-213-5388

Simply Infused Olive Oils has relocated to inside The Mercantile, 5287 U.S. 280, in the Brook Highland Shopping Center. It carries 70 flavors of olive oils and balsamics, olives from Spain, pasta from Italy and other gourmet foods. 205-408-4231

Aloft Birmingham SOHO Square, 1903 29th Ave., Homewood, is set to do a full renovation of the property in 2023. Aloft features venue amenities suited for engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners or family brunches, including a bar and 600 square feet of flexible indoor space can hold up to 40 guests and can be combined with our Re:mixSM Lounge for additional space. 205-504-8356

News and Accomplishments

Owned by Bill and Rebecca Rowley, Ingadi Flower Farm, 4867 Shelby County 39, Chelsea, now offers classes, a roadside flowerstand and is at The Marketplace at Lee Branch and the Valleydale Farmers Market each Saturday. 205-831-2581

Highlands College, 1701 Lee Branch Lane, has received a $20 million donation from Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green and the Green family that will fully fund the institution’s first of two residence halls. Highlands College officials will break ground for the residence hall later this month. Plans call for a five-floor facility with more than 68,000 square feet and 126 rooms for 252 students. Completion is expected in late 2022. Students will move in soon after. Because of the Green family gift, Highlands College will construct the residence hall debt-free. Highlands College is a private two-year institution that is scheduled to offer a four-year program within a few years. Its strategic plan calls for growth to 1,000 students by 2029 with a vision for all students to graduate debt-free. A new 70-acre campus located in the Grandview area of Birmingham set to open later this year features a student center, 19 learning studios, eight hands-on ministry training labs, multiple collaborative areas, dining facilities, cafe, library, fitness and recreation facilities, a multi-purpose auditorium and the latest in audio-visual technology. 205-731-7339

BJ at 12 Fitness Studio, 15 Olmsted St. in Mt. Laurel, is now open and offering early morning and evening hours. He offers one-on-one instruction training, small group training and nutrition plans. 205-678-1237

TherapySouth, 100 Chelsea Corners, Suite 100, welcomes Stephanie Fant, DPT, as a new staff physical therapist. 205-678-7272

Personnel Moves

× Expand Nir Patel

Belk, based in Charlotte with a location at 221 Summit Blvd., has promoted Nir Patel from president and chief merchandising officer to CEO, replacing Lisa Harper, who had been CEO since July 2016. Patel joined Belk in 2016 as executive vice president and was promoted to chief merchandising officer in 2018 and president in 2020. Before coming to Belk, he was a senior vice president with Kohl’s, a vice president at Land’s End and worked for Abercrombie & Fitch, Target and Gap. Belk also promoted Don Hendricks from chief operating officer to president and hired Chris Kolbe as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. Harper now is serving as executive chairwoman of the Belk board of directors. 205-968-4200

Anniversaries

Bella Couture, 104 Croft St. in Mt Laurel, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. 205-995-3444

Chef Luis Delgado and Miami Fusion Cafe, 5511 U.S. 280, Suite 114, are celebrating the location’s one-year anniversary. The cafe features a fusion of flavors from the Caribbean and beyond. 205-593-4945

The Woodhouse Day Spa, 125 Summit Blvd., is celebrating its two-year anniversary at The Summit. It offers a variety of treatments, including facials, massages, body treatments, manicures, pedicures, waxing and more. 205-905-7676

The husband-wife team of David Ray and Colanda Vu are celebrating the second anniversary of their practice, Valley Ridge Family Dentistry, 13521 Old Highway 280 in The Narrows. 205-739-2175

Founders and owners Matthew and Lauren Zauchin are celebrating the two-year anniversary of Village Drug Co. The pharmacy offers personalized patient health care with an upscale small-town feel, focused on a modern approach to health and wellness. 205-713-8393

Gourmet cinnamon roll bakery Cinnaholic, 270 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 300, in The Village at Lee Branch, is celebrating its first anniversary this month. Guests can customize their creations with made-from-scratch sweets. 205-573-6166