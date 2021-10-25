Business Happenings - November 2021

Now Open

Lake Heather Offices at Inverness, 111 Inverness Center Parkway, is now completely occupied by multiple owners and users. The three-building campus is situated on the lake with convenient access to the U.S. 280 corridor. 205-382-1896

Innovative Fertility Specialists is now open at 1 Inverness Center Parkway. Established by Nicholas A. Cataldo, MD, MPH, and Karen R. Hammond, DNP, WHNP-BC, Innovative Fertility Specialists works to address an unmet need in fertility treatment: exceptional fertility care without high-priced fees. 205-509-0700

Deavonna and Antawan Powell have opened Uplift Nutrition at 1401 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 103, in The Village at Lee Branch. The cafe serves items such as smoothies, healthy shakes, energy-boosting teas, protein iced coffees and protein doughnuts. 205-899-0023

Coming Soon

After first bringing Ono Poké to The Pizitz Food Hall downtown in 2017, Bayer Properties recently announced that the poke bowl restaurant will open its third location at 214 Summit Blvd. Suite 150 at The Summit. Owned and operated by Vinh Tran, the Ono Poké location at The Summit will be the first to share a space with bubble tea concept Teaspoon. 205-967-0111

News and Accomplishments

The Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial trial law firm recently signed a renewal of its lease for five years in a 7,063-square-foot space in the McLeod Software building at 100 Corporate Parkway in the Meadow Brook Corporate Park. The Atlanta-based firm entered the Birmingham-Hoover market with Jonathan Head in 2018 and added Stephen Walsh as a partner in March 2019. Other partners in the Birmingham office include Jonathan Hooks, NIck Panayotopoulus and Josh Wood. Ethan Wilkinson is an associate attorney. The firm has more than 100 lawyers and five offices in Georgia, Florida, Nevada and Alabama. 205-572-4100

Personnel Moves

DSLD Land Management Co., 1178 Dunnavant Valley Road, welcomes Noelle Howell to the company as its client relationship manager. Noelle is a graduate of the University of Virginia. She was a U.S. Naval officer and has also volunteered as a mentor for young women and as a teacher of English as a Second Language (ESL). In her free time, she enjoys time with her family, kayaking at Oak Mountain State Park and hiking new places with her husband, Martin. 205-437-1012

Merle Norman Cosmetic & Hair Salon, 90 Chelsea Corners, is pleased to welcome hairdresser Brittany Goodson. She is able to accept new clients and walk-ins. 205-678-5944

EXIT Royal Realty, 13521 Old Highway 280, Suite 249, recently welcomed new team members Angela Wilson, Chaz Caudill, Dina Tucker and Kim Smith. 205-848-2228

Brookwood Baptist Health, 7131 Cahaba Valley Road, has appointed Jeremy Clark as chief executive officer, replacing Tim Puthoff. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all strategic, operational and clinical activities at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and provide oversight and leadership at all five hospitals in the Brookwood Baptist Health system. 205-725-6800

Avadian Credit Union, with offices at 420 Old Highway 280 in the Greystone area, 15660 U.S. 280 in Chelsea and 3439 Colonnade Parkway, has named Richard Busby as its new vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. A native of Birmingham, Busby has spent his entire career in the financial industry, working as a branch manager, in business lending, in community development lending and community relations. Most recently, he worked for Wells Fargo, where he was a community relations senior consultant and managed and championed projects that promoted diversity, equity and inclusion across Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee while partnering with nonprofits that focused on underserved communities. 205-437-3696

Rachael Arledge is the new general manager at the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 301 Doug Baker Blvd. in the Village at Lee Branch shopping center. She started with Freddy's in January 2019 as the assistant manager at The Grove location and was named general manager at the Lee Branch location Sept. 30 of this year. 205-739-2282

The board of directors for Altec, headquartered at 210 Inverness Center Drive, has elected Allen Ritchie as the company’s president and chief executive officer and as a member of the board of directors. Ritchie joined Altec as its senior vice president and chief financial officer in 2007. 205-991-7733

Anniversaries

Urban Cookhouse, 250 Summit Blvd., Suite 102, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its location at The Summit in November. 205-969-6700

O'Hair, 10699 Old Highway 280, Building 1, Suite 1 and 2, in Chelsea, recently celebrated 22 years in business. Ginger Brazier is the owner, and the salon offers a wide array of services and professional hair care products. 205-678-9644

Closings

The oral surgery office of Dr. Lisa Miller, 1 Inverness Center Parkway, Suite 200, is closing April 30, 2022, due to Dr. Miller relocating her practice to Foley.