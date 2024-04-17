CARRYWELL to host complimentary virtual conference April 22-23

CARRYWELL, a 501©(3) supporting couples struggling with infertility and child loss, will host the CARRYWELL Virtual Conference Sponsored by the National Embryo Donation Center to educate couples about infertility. This two-day conference is free of charge and will take place April 22 and 23 from 6:30- 8 p.m. National Infertility Awareness Week is April 21-27.

Participants will hear from industry leaders and doctors specializing in infertility, adoption, surrogacy, mental health, and more. Each family has a different and unique story, and searching for the right options is often overwhelming, costly, and time-consuming. By providing this complimentary virtual conference, CARRYWELL will continue educating couples struggling with infertility on their options to grow their families.

“CARRYWELL understands the burdens surrounding infertility, especially when time is of the essence, says Executive Director Mallory Wear. In honor of National Infertility Awareness Week, we are thrilled to bring together industry professionals and peers to help educate and answer questions that will help remove uncertainties for these families.”

Conference topics will include embryo adoption and donation, traditional adoption, surrogacy, legal aspects of adoption and surrogacy, shifting our mindset from infertility to family, and an advocacy update.

Conference Agenda

Monday, April 22

6:30 pm: Embryo Adoption/Donation by NEDC

7:00 pm: Domestic & International Adoption by Lifeline Child

7:30 pm: Surrogacy by Family Inceptions

Tuesday, April 23

6:30 pm: Legal Aspects of Adoption/Surrogacy by Magic City Law

7:00 pm: Mindshift from Infertility to Family by Connect Counseling Consulting & WOVN Wellness

7:30 pm: Advocacy Update by RESOLVE and Fight for Alabama Families

For more information and to reserve your complimentary spot, visit carrrywell.org.

CARRYWELL, a 501©(3), provides community offering emotional, spiritual, and financial support to couples struggling with infertility and child loss.