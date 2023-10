The Shelby County Chamber held a Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 18 for Central State Bank's newest location at 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 100.

Greystone is the bank's sixth location, with others in Pelham, Alabaster and Calera.

Central State Bank began serving customers in Calera in February of 1916.

For more information, visit centralstatebank.com.