Complete Women’s Care of Alabama opens office at Grandview Medical Center

Complete Women’s Care of Alabama, an OB/GYN practice with over 25 years of exceptional service to women in the Birmingham region, has announced the opening of a new office located on the Grandview Medical Center campus.

The location, set to open April 18, will provide the group’s patients and doctors alike with convenient access to the hospital’s facilities and diagnostic services, serving as a hub for those seeking women’s health services throughout all stages of life.

“The expansion into this new office was a move that allowed us to ensure that we are a heartbeat away from our patients throughout their hospital stays and we are able to take advantage of hospital resources whenever needed,” said James Head, MD, President of Complete Women’s Care. “Patients can rest assured that they are getting the best possible care.”

Complete Women’s Care, focused on full-service women’s health care including obstetrics, gynecology and preventative services, currently has eight doctors, all accepting new patients, including:

Dr. Kara Conti, board certified OB/GYN generalist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists with a particular interest in adolescent medicine, infertility and minimally-invasive gynecologic surgery;

Dr. Ashley Duke Gooding, board certified OB/GYN generalist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists who enjoys caring for women during pregnancy, labor and the entire delivery process and has a special interest in gynecologic surgery;

Dr. James Head, President of the practice and board certified in gynecology as well as urogynecology (female pelvic medicine and reproductive surgery), with a focus on female pelvic medicine. Dr. Head is a leader in the field of minimally invasive pelvic surgery. He started Complete Women’s Care of Alabama in 1994;

Dr. Jessica Rodriguez, board certified OB/GYN generalist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists who enjoys all aspects of women’s health care from routine and high-risk obstetrics to minimally invasive gynecologic surgery;

Dr. Malcolm Simmons, board certified OB/GYN generalist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who has been practicing in the field for more than 25 years;

Dr. David Spangler, board certified OB/GYN generalist with over 26 years in practice in Decatur and Madison, Alabama before relocating to Birmingham;

Dr. George Zaharias, board certified OB/GYN generalist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who has been practicing since 1994, and

Dr. Mackenzie Woodson, OB/GYN generalist who practices the full spectrum of obstetrics and gynecology, finding particular interest in high risk obstetrics and minimally invasive gynecology surgery, including robotics.

“Our practice is growing because of our personable doctors and our friendly, responsive staff,” said Ashley D. Gooding, MD. “We provide people with the information they need to understand their bodies and their individual health needs. It’s been exciting to watch our practice flourish with both new patients and patients who have been with us since the beginning.”

The Alabaster Complete Women’s Care of Alabama location will remain open with the practice’s doctors continuing to serve current and new patients in the Shelby County area with the utmost care and integrity.

New patients are currently being accepted at the Grandview office, located at 3680 Grandview Parkway Suite 360 and can call 205.664.9995 to schedule an appointment or find more information online at cwcalabama.com.