Couple brings event venue to Chelsea

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. An antique tractor sits in front of Crest Farm Barn in Wilsonville. Crest Farm Barn is a new wedding venue in Shelby County.

After Bill Naugher bought 17 acres off Shelby County 55 in Chelsea and built a home for himself and his wife Cheryl, he had thoughts about what to do with the rest of his property.

He had an initial idea for the space, but with the growth in Shelby County and most of the nearby land being turned into subdivisions and businesses, he felt this was a great opportunity to build an event space. More and more people are looking for places to rent for celebrations and weddings, he said.

“As soon as we finished the house, we started this,” Naugher said. “We cut a road, knocked down trees, put in pipes and ran power and water. Most people don't realize what goes into a new building like this.”

Now, Naugher’s dream is a reality. Construction on Crest Farm Barn began in 2019 and was completed in October 2021. He said it’s everything that he envisioned it would be.

It just so happens that barns are a fun and popular way to get married right now, he said. His son got married in a barn, and Naugher said he drew some inspiration from the wedding and several other barns for inspiration. However, he designed the barn and his entire house himself, then worked with an architect to create blueprints.

“I have a vision of every room before I walk in it,” he said. “I know exactly where I want everything. It’s like a movie that plays in my mind. I can see it all before, so it’s easier for me to put it down and make sure the architect understands what we want.”

Naugher continues his work as the owner of a publishing company, while his wife, Cheryl, works for Shelby County. They aren’t too many years away from retirement, so they can focus on Crest Farm Barn.

Naugher was onsite every day during construction to make sure things were being done the way he wanted. He said he loves to be challenged with work and stays busy all the time.

“We wanted a place where people can have fun and is convenient. It feels like you’re out in the middle of nowhere, but we’re only eight minutes from Publix, so we’re not far off the beaten path, but it feels like you’re out in the country,” he said.

The barn is in a wooded area past the Naugher’s home, with a lake, gazebo, outdoor courtyard and more.

The inside of the rustic barn features a large open space for tables and chairs, a bar area with saloon doors, a prep kitchen, restrooms and a large stage for the house band to perform.

The upstairs features a bridal suite with a bedroom, bathroom, coffee bar and makeup/dressing space in a multipurpose room. The groom’s quarters features a television, Playstation, dartboard and Western bar.

In addition to being the venue owner, Naugher is also part of the Crest Farm Band, an eight-member house band that plays during events. He plays keyboard and guitar and sings with his bandmates, who have been together for more than two years.

The venue is made for weddings and events for up to 200 people.

Naugher still has more items to add to the barn, including installing audio/visual equipment along with a projection system. He plans to bring on a wedding coordinator soon to handle everything from vendors and contracts, in order to take some of the stress out of the planning process. Naugher also said they offer competitive pricing options.

“We want to make sure our wedding prices are comparable with others, if not lower,” Naugher said. “We have packages but try to build a package based on what clients want. If they really want to save money, we can help them do that.”

Not just for weddings, Crest Farm Barn can be used for corporate meetings, significant birthday and anniversary celebrations, rehearsal dinners, corporate parties and more. Packages range from $3,000 to $7,900.

“Everyone will have their own vision of how they want to use it,” he said. “We are currently available for bookings. It’s an unusual time because we still have some openings and availability.” Naugher said those openings are likely to be claimed soon, as people start to reserve the space for events a year in advance.

For more information on Crest Farm Barn and wedding packages, visit crestfarmbarn.com.