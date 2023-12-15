Crumbl Cookies makes sweet debut in Greystone

× Expand Photo courtesy of SARAH GILLILAND

If you’ve been craving cookies this holiday season, you’re in for a treat. Another Crumbl Cookies location is having its grand opening on Friday, December 15, in the Greystone area of U.S. 280.

This marks the fourth Crumbl Cookies location in the Birmingham area from owners Jason and Rebecca Dickey.

A media and VIP preview was held on Dec. 13, and the store held a soft-opening on Dec. 14. During the preview events, guests were invited to view the currently available cookie choices, including “mini” cookies, sized for catering orders, and “regular” sized cookies available for purchase.

The Greystone location boasts a vibrant and contemporary atmosphere that complements the innovative approach of Crumbl Cookies. The interior design, with its modern aesthetics and expansive kitchen, creates an inviting space where customers can enjoy not just a cookie but watch how their cookies are made.

Unique to this location is its drive-thru service. Customers can remain in their cars while ordering from an electronic menu and proceeding to the side door for their order to be brought out to them. Owner Rebecca Dickey shared that no other Crumbl Cookies location in the area will have a drive-thru.

During the grand opening on Friday, customers can receive a free chocolate chip cookie with their download of the Crumbl Cookie app (no purchase necessary). Customers who make a purchase during the grand opening can also be entered into a raffle to win a year of free cookies.

Crumbl Cookies is located at 5403 U.S. 280, between La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and KidStrong fitness center. Business hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.