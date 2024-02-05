Crumbl Cookies opens Greystone location

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Gilliland. Above: A selection of cookies at the grand opening of Crumbl Cookies in Greystone on Dec. 13. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Gilliland. Crumbl Cookies staff pose with owners Rebecca and Jason Dickey. Prev Next

Jason and Rebecca Dickey are on a roll with the opening of their fourth Crumbl Cookies location in the Birmingham metro area.

Crumbl Cookies Greystone officially opened on Dec. 15, and business has been booming. The Dickeys also own locations in Vestavia Hills, Alabaster and Mountain Brook.

In 2019, the couple began researching jobs for Rebecca as their children were beginning high school and becoming more independent. While they were still considering their options, Rebecca visited the first East Coast location of Crumbl Cookies in Tennessee.

“I went in there and thought, ‘This is it. This is what I want to do.’ So we began a journey [learning] about how to franchise the Crumbl brand,” she said.

Crumbl started in Utah in 2017 and has since expanded to more than 800 stores in all 50 states and Canada. There are 15 total locations across Alabama.

Crumbl has a signature menu of flavors that rotate weekly, from classics like chocolate chip and pink sugar cookies to specialty flavors like blueberry muffin and Oreo mallow sandwich. They also occasionally partner with film studios like Warner Bros. and Illumination Entertainment to promote recently released movies with special flavors that tie in to the films.

Due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, building out their first location in Vestavia Hills took a long time. However, about three months after its opening in July 2021, the Dickeys applied to expand the franchise into other Birmingham areas.

Rebecca said that her passion for Crumbl Cookies is not so much about the bakery, but it's really about the business.

“I’ve always loved growing something. To be really great at quality and really great at customer service, and making a difference in our community — that’s what’s really been important to me,” she said.

By corporate mandate, they have to hire more than 70 employees at each location in order to open. Rebecca said that mandate has worked out well for them, and she’s proud to employ people from the local community.

“I love getting to make a difference in people’s lives and offer jobs. That has been a real big win for me personally — being able to make a difference in employees’ lives and then in the community,” she said.

“It’s [also] important for us to have a family business. All of our kids are involved with us [in some capacity], and that makes us thrilled,” Rebecca added.

Crumbl Cookies Greystone is located at 5403 U.S. 280, between La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and KidStrong fitness center. It is the only one of the Birmingham-area locations to feature a drive-thru. It is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.