Dunnavant Valley offers chance for ‘slower pace’ for new family doctor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Russell Marsh. Dr. Russell Marsh is opening a new family practice in Mt Laurel called Health Inc. Wellness Center.

Dr. Russell Marsh said one of the things he values in life is a slower pace.

“My wife and I live in the Dunnavant Valley area now,” said Marsh, who attended Pelham High School then the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “It’s a great place to raise a family, and we have loved the smaller-town, community feel of this neighborhood.”

He said he and his wife, Dr. Jessica Dietrich-Marsh, chose to practice in their own community for those same reasons.

“As families and individuals look to begin or alter their healing journey, this area serves as an opportunity for them to be immersed in a slower pace outside of the normal hustle and bustle of nearby cities,” Marsh said, adding that “with that, we are glad to still be accessible to many who live in Birmingham and the surrounding areas.”

Marsh started booking appointments at the end of May for his new family practice, which he said is relationship-based and also influenced by his wife’s journey as a chiropractor.

“Having a very non-traditional wife in terms of the medical world, I have been introduced to and have become very familiar with families using chiropractic care, herbal remedies, homeopathics, essential oils, colonics and so much more to facilitate their healing,” he said, noting that his wife also practices in the same clinic, Health Inc. Wellness Center in Mt Laurel. “I am always saddened by the thought that patients seeking more conventional care may not feel that they can speak freely to their medical providers for their fear of being judged for stepping outside of the traditional medical realm.”

Marsh said he hopes to bridge the gap between conventional medicine and holistic treatments by providing a safe place for patients.

“Whether it’s in a time of crisis or for a routine check-up, we can provide meaningful care,” he said.

Another feature of Marsh’s practice is that it offers three methods of care, one of which is concierge service. Concierge patients will have access to primary care services, testing and same-day services and will have telephone access to the physician after hours.

This model could be a welcome change for people who are tired of being rushed through a visit or feel as though they never see the same doctor, he said. “This is great for people who want to really focus on making big changes in their health.”

A second option is to be a membership patient, which gives access to primary care services at a reduced cost.

“This is great for people with no insurance or extraordinarily high deductibles,” Marsh said.

The third method is a drop-in patient option — the traditional model — which will offer booking online based on what is available and hasn’t been booked already by membership or concierge patients.

“Our goal is to have a family practice of wellness, not an emergency sick office,” Marsh said. “After your first visit, you can decide which of the three methods is best for you and your family.”

Health Inc. Wellness Center is located at 50 Manning Place in Mt Laurel. For more information, visit askdrrussell.com.