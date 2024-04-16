Ear piercing studio opening first Alabama location at The Summit

The idea for Rowan was born when Founder Louisa Schneider wanted her daughter’s ears pierced, but didn’t want to go to a traditional mall setting and her pediatrician didn’t do ear piercings.

However, Schneider comes from a family of nurses who all said they do ear piercings and she quickly realized there was an opportunity to create a brand where nurses could work in a positive environment, and people could come in for a really positive, safe and joyful ear-piercing experience.

Now, Rowan has set the industry standard for providing the safest ear piercing on the market by using only licensed nurses offering a safe piercing experience for kids and adults. The company has studios across the country and the location at The Summit will be the 41st. Rowan anticipates having more than 65 studios open by the end of 2024.

Rowan made its way to Birmingham because CEO Louisa Schneider born in Atlanta and grew up in North Carolina, so expansion into the South is something the company has been eyeing for a while and she believed it would be a strong product-market fit.

The Birmingham location will be 899 square feet and have 10 employees. Rowan only hires licensed nurses and believes in piercings by professionals only and they are specifically trained for the piercing experience.

A press release from the company stated that “registered nurses guarantee a safer, more reliable piercing experience and Rowan is the only company that has a licensed medical board.

Rowan offers two piercing methods: needle and device piercing. The choice of piercing method will depend on age, piercing placement and earring preference.

For more information on the company, visit heyrowan.com.