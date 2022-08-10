ExpectCare looking for volunteers

ExpectCare is care that is focused on the physical, emotional, and spiritual support for patients who are faced with life limiting illnesses. The program serves six counties throughout the state and has a majority of their patients in Shelby and Jefferson counties.

In addition to all the services provided by ExpectCare, the company also implements volunteers to assist their clients in a variety of ways.

“We find volunteers and find out what they’re passionate about, ” said Jennifer Nix, volunteer coordinator for Expectcare.

Nix said there are many things that volunteers can do to assist patients, including sitting with them to give caregivers a break, make or take meals, do yard work, call on Thursdays to see if they need anything before the weekend, mail birthday cards, sing or play music and more.

Opportunities are also available around holidays including a pinning ceremony on Veterans Day and decorating trees in nursing homes around Christmas.

No medical background is required, but a background check, drug screening and TB test are required. Volunteers who have not been vaccinated for COVID are not allowed to have direct patient care at this time, however there are other opportunities to serve, regardless of vaccination status.

It’s helpful for volunteers to be able to drive and are required to be 18 to work with patients, unless parental supervision is available.

For more information, or to sign up to be a volunteer, contact Jennifer Nix at 205-444-0126 or jnix@expectcare.com, or visit their website at expectcare.com.