Full Moon Bar-B-Que starts accepting nominations for 2024 'Backpack Blessings' recipients

Full Moon Bar-B-Que on Monday, July 8, began accepting nominations of children to receive a backpack with school supplies and gift cards valued at $200 as part of the company’s “backpack blessings” back-to-school initiative.

This is the fifth year Full Moon Bar-B-Que—a chain with a location in Inverness—has conducted the initiative, and this year, the number of children receiving the gifts will climb from 150 to 200, the company said.

Each child selected will receive a Nike backpack filled with school supplies including a notebook, calculator, folder, pencil pouch, colored and regular pencils, multi-colored and regular pens, a highlighter, wireless earbuds, a $25 Walmart gift card and a $25 Full Moon Bar-B-Que gift card — for a total value of $200.

The nominations can be made online anonymously through Wednesday, July 17, here. Nominators should include detailed and specific information explaining why their nominee is deserving of a “backpack blessing.” The child must live in Alabama or Mississippi.

Children who are selected can pick up their backpack at the Full Moon Bar-B-Que location identified on the nomination form. Winners will have 48 hours from the time they are contacted to pick up their backpack. All backpacks must be picked up by July 31.

“Backpack Blessings has grown into a cornerstone of our community outreach efforts,” Full Moon Bar-B-Que co-owner Joe Maluff said in a prepared statement. “This fifth year is particularly special because we’re able to extend our support to even more

children. It’s a privilege to help equip them for a successful school year.”

His brother and co-owner, David Maluff, said this is the Full Moon Bar-B-Que team’s favorite time of the year.

“Ensuring that children have the essentials to kick off the school year with confidence and readiness is incredibly rewarding,” David Maluff said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in our communities.”