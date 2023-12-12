Greystone Crumbl location to open Dec. 15

× Expand Crumbl Greystone store owners Jason and Rebecca Dickey. Photo courtesy of Crumbl.

The U.S. 280 corridor is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Dec. 15 when locally owned and operated Greystone Crumbl opens its doors.

The store is located at 5403 U.S. 280, at the intersection of 119/280 and is owned by Jason and Rebecca Dickey.

The location will provide over 35 jobs and hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays.

The grand opening week menu will consist of six of the over 250 weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl's classic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk.

Future weekly lineups will be posted every Sunday at 5 p.m. on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening, or choose from delivery, curbside pickup, catering, or nationwide shipping options available via the Crumbl App or online at crumblcookies.com.