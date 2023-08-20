Hoover alliance to give legal tips for small business owners

× Expand Four attorneys scheduled to give tips for small business owners at an event organized by the Hoover Small Business Alliance include at top from left, Gina McDonald and Brock Murphy, and, bottom from left, Terry Turner and Rachel VanNortwick Sarlotta.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance this week is holding a networking session and panel discussion on the “top 10 legal tips for small business owners.”

The get-together will be at The Preserve Town Hall at 601 Preserve Way on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 8 to 9 a.m.

Panelists scheduled to be there include lawyers Gina McDonald, Brock Murphy, Terry Turner and Rachel Vannortwick Sarlotta. The panel discussion will be moderated by former state Rep. Paul DeMarco, who is also a lawyer.

Breakfast will be provided, and no RSVP is required. For more information, contact Traci Fox, the founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance, at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.