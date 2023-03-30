Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce to hold 2023 Economic Trends Summit

× Expand Bolt and Knighton photos are by Hoover Sun; Mishra photo from Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Speakers scheduled for the 2023 Economic Trends Summit at the Hoover Library Theatre are, from left, City of Hoover Chief Financial Officer Tina Bolt and Anoop Mishra, vice president and regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. At right, Hoover Economic Development Manager Greg Knighton will be the moderator.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is putting on a 2023 Economic Trends Summit at the Hoover Public Library on Wednesday, April 5.

The summit, to be held from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Hoover Library Theatre, will include an economic outlook, financial strategies and labor trends. Scheduled speakers are Tina Bolt, the city of Hoover’s chief financial officer, and Anoop Mishra, vice president and regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Greg Knighton, the city of Hoover’s economic development manager, will serve as moderator. The summit is free and open to the public.