Hoover chamber to discuss sports impact on city at April 2023 luncheon

Speakers scheduled for the April 20, 2023, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce plans to use its April luncheon next week to discuss the impact that sports have on the Hoover community.

The three scheduled speakers include:

Herb Vincent, associate commissioner for communications for the Southeastern Conference, which puts on the SEC Baseball Tournament each May at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

Erin Colbaugh, parks and recreation director for the city of Hoover

Shannon Ealy, general manager of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex for Sports Facilities Management

The luncheon is scheduled from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, in the banquet room at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. To make a reservation for the luncheon, go to business.hooverchamber.org/events/register/3121.