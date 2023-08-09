Hoover council OKs $900,000 in tax breaks for McLeod Software expansion

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A McLeod Software van sits outside the McLeod Software Building 100 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night approved more than $900,000 worth of tax abatements for McLeod Software, a transportation management and trucking software company based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park that is embarking on a $14 million expansion.

McLeod in 2018 invested $21 million in buying the 140,000-square-foot 100 Building in Meadow Brook Corporate Park and renovating it for its corporate headquarters, moving 400 jobs to Hoover, city records show.

Since then, the company has added 232 jobs, 150 of which are remote positions that are not physically tied to the office, records show.

McLeod ran out of space, and now the company has bought more space and wants to bring remote and new jobs related to growth in-house, CEO Tom McLeod told the Hoover City Council Monday night.

Two weeks ago, a close operating partner of McLeod — Software Guys 2.0 — bought the nearby 300 Building, a five-story building which has another 101,527 square feet that has been vacant for more than 10 years, McLeod said. The plan is to renovate the 300 Building, which McLeod said is in great shape but needs refurbishing so it can accommodate modern technology. It was built more than 30 years ago, he said.

His company plans to occupy about 20,000 square feet of the 300 Building initially, grow into more space there and lease out space to other companies, he said. It probably will be nine to 12 months before the space is ready to be occupied, he said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Software Guys 2.0, an affiliate of McLeod Software, purchased the 300 Building in Meadow Brook Corporate Park in July 2023.

McLeod also just spent more than $1 million renovating the first floor of the 100 Building to accommodate a 4,000-square-foot conference center that can handle 300+ people, he said. His company already has started using the conference center to host meetings for the transportation industry, and he hopes the community at large can use the facility as well, he said.

Hoover’s Office of Economic and Community Development recommended the city offer tax abatements estimated at $935,290 to assist with McLeod’s expansion. That includes $479,290 in property taxes and $456,000 in sales and use taxes related to construction, city records show.

Of those tax abatements, $377,522 would have gone to the city of Hoover, $323,858 would have gone to the state, and $233,910 would have gone to Shelby County, records show.

However, due to increased property values, Hoover City Schools should gain $657,312 in additional property taxes over 10 years because the education portion of property taxes is not being waived, Hoover Economic Development Manager Greg Knighton said.

Also, the new jobs being brought into Hoover are projected to have an average annual salary of $73,000, for a total increased payroll of almost $11 million, records show. Those employees are expected to spend some of that money on things such as lunch, gasoline and groceries in Hoover, which should increase sales tax revenue as well, economic development records said.

Knighton said McLeod Software has been very supportive of the city’s desire to make Meadow Brook Corporate Park a technology hot spot, believing that adding technology jobs will attract other technology companies and develop business synergies.

Hoover Council President John Lyda noted this is the second time the city has partnered with McLeod Software with tax breaks. The Hoover City Council in December 2017 approved nearly $1 million in tax breaks for McLeod’s initial relocation to Meadow Brook. Lyda said the city is proud to be a partner with McLeod.

Derrick Murphy, chairman of the council’s Commerce and Development Committee, said it’s huge anytime a city is able to fill a vacant building, whether that be for commercial or residential purposes.

McLeod Software has developed products that are in demand in the transportation industry, and he looks forward to seeing them continue to expand, he said.

“Evidently, they feel comfortable here. We love having them here,” Murphy said. “We want to keep that relationship going.”

In other business Monday, the Hoover City Council: