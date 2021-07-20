Hoover Restaurant Alliance, chamber promote 2021 Hoover Restaurant Week

Photo courtesy of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Crawfish etouffee is a popular representation of the Louisiana fare that will be on the menu at Walk-On’s.
The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering to promote Hoover restaurants during the nine-day period of July 23-31 by declaring it Hoover Restaurant Week.
About 40 restaurants have signed up to be part of the event by offering specials during that week and donating a portion of proceeds to the Hoover Helps nonprofit that provides food for children deemed “food insecure.”
“We are just really excited,” said David Cohen, the owner of The Whole Scoop ice cream shop at The Village at Brock’s Gap and founder of the Hoover Restaurant Alliance.
There are about 200 restaurants in Hoover, including a variety of chain and independent restaurateurs, that provide a great selection of good food, Cohen said. They work very hard to provide good food and service to the community, and sometimes — especially for the independent restaurants — it’s easy for the owners to feel alone, he said.
This is a good opportunity for people in the community to show support for the city’s restaurants and help the industry prosper, Cohen said. It’s a tough time right now with the labor shortage, which has caused some restaurants to have to cut back on their hours, he said.
The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging people to make a special effort to eat out in Hoover over these nine days and invite friends and loved ones to eat out with them.
Restaurants that have agreed to be part of the promotional week by offering specials and donating a portion of proceeds to Hoover Helps include:
- Ashley Mac’s
- Beef O’Brady’s
- Big Bad Breakfast
- Bluff Park Diner
- CakEffect
- California Baja Cantina & Grill
- Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls
- City Bowls
- Dreamcakes
- El Cielo
- Farrelly’s
- Mikey’s Grill
- GRK Street
- Hometown Fare
- Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza
- Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant
- Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
- MELT
- Merk’s Tavern & Kitchen
- Miami Fusion Café
- Moe’s Original BBQ
- Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Pho Pho Asian Cuisine
- Silver Coin Indian Grill
- Super Chix
- Taco Mama
- Taproot Café
- Taqueria Los Primos
- Taziki’s Mediterranean Café
- Teriyaki Madness
- The Casual Pint
- The Craft Burger
- The Whole Scoop
- Tortugas Homemade Pizza
- Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen
- Unagi Bento Sushi
- Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
For more information, go to hooverrestaurantweek.com.