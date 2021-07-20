Hoover Restaurant Alliance, chamber promote 2021 Hoover Restaurant Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Crawfish etouffee is a popular representation of the Louisiana fare that will be on the menu at Walk-On’s.

The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering to promote Hoover restaurants during the nine-day period of July 23-31 by declaring it Hoover Restaurant Week.

About 40 restaurants have signed up to be part of the event by offering specials during that week and donating a portion of proceeds to the Hoover Helps nonprofit that provides food for children deemed “food insecure.”

“We are just really excited,” said David Cohen, the owner of The Whole Scoop ice cream shop at The Village at Brock’s Gap and founder of the Hoover Restaurant Alliance.

There are about 200 restaurants in Hoover, including a variety of chain and independent restaurateurs, that provide a great selection of good food, Cohen said. They work very hard to provide good food and service to the community, and sometimes — especially for the independent restaurants — it’s easy for the owners to feel alone, he said.

This is a good opportunity for people in the community to show support for the city’s restaurants and help the industry prosper, Cohen said. It’s a tough time right now with the labor shortage, which has caused some restaurants to have to cut back on their hours, he said.

The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging people to make a special effort to eat out in Hoover over these nine days and invite friends and loved ones to eat out with them.

Restaurants that have agreed to be part of the promotional week by offering specials and donating a portion of proceeds to Hoover Helps include:

Ashley Mac’s

Beef O’Brady’s

Big Bad Breakfast

Bluff Park Diner

CakEffect

California Baja Cantina & Grill

Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls

City Bowls

Dreamcakes

El Cielo

Farrelly’s

Mikey’s Grill

GRK Street

Hometown Fare

Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza

Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

MELT

Merk’s Tavern & Kitchen

Miami Fusion Café

Moe’s Original BBQ

Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Pho Pho Asian Cuisine

Silver Coin Indian Grill

Super Chix

Taco Mama

Taproot Café

Taqueria Los Primos

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Teriyaki Madness

The Casual Pint

The Craft Burger

The Whole Scoop

Tortugas Homemade Pizza

Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen

Unagi Bento Sushi

Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

For more information, go to hooverrestaurantweek.com.