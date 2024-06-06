Husband-and-wife Realtors hope to showcase Southern charm on HGTV show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Connie Jacks. The husband-and-wife Realtor team Steven and Connie Jacks were chosen to host episodes of HGTV's “The American Dream” that focus on Birmingham.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Connie Jacks. The husband-and-wife Realtor team Steven and Connie Jacks were chosen to host episodes of HGTV's “The American Dream” that focus on Birmingham.

The husband-and-wife Realtor team Steven and Connie Jacks plan to showcase what they love about the area they call home when they are featured on the HGTV show “The American Dream.”

The show will debut the Jacks’ episodes, which will feature homes along the U.S. 280 corridor and surrounding areas, in June.

“Steven and I live in Greystone, but we absolutely love the golf course communities,” Connie Jacks said. “I have the CLHMS [Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist] GUILD designation, and while we serve every price point, our brand and luxury homes are our specialty.”

The Jacks are with the Luxe Group. They were selected to be on the show with a handful of other agents throughout Birmingham after submitting their application and social media accounts.

“The American Dream” is a national TV show where local real-estate professionals are chosen to act as hosts. The show uses positive media about local neighborhoods to educate and engage viewers about the lifestyle and culture of communities across the country.

“We are so blessed to call Birmingham home, and while it is the best-kept secret in the South, we would love to bring more of a spotlight on the beautiful people, communities and opportunities Birmingham provides,” Connie Jacks said. “We have such a cool opportunity to help people in and around Birmingham with one of the largest purchases of their life, and we take that very seriously.”

Jacks said one of the things she loves about living along U.S. 280 is the convenience to shopping, cuisine and specialty stores. While the husband and wife have been shooting their own videos as part of their realty business for years, being on HGTV is a new and exciting opportunity for them.

“This isn’t a show about Steven and Connie or how great we are, although we are pretty awesome at what we do,” Connie Jacks said. “This is a show about The Magic City and what makes it special and why so many people keep coming to Birmingham to call it home. We will put all of our focus on the places that have captured our hearts in hopes that

the viewers will understand how special it truly is.”

The Jacks said they enjoy working together and each have their own unique strengths to make a successful team that has closed more than 650 homes together.

“Steven and I have completely different strengths when it comes to our clients,” Connie Jacks said. “He is a magnificent negotiator, and should be since he has his juris doctorate degree from Birmingham School of Law. He also loves to keep our clients laughing, and his love for life is infectious. I am obsessed with the details. The processes, systems, numbers and details are my cup of tea, so ultimately we connect at the highest level with our clients.”

Filming for the show will begin in May. Episodes of “The American Dream” can be found on HGTV, CNBC, Bloomberg TV, Travel Channel, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and ROKU.

For more information on specific episodes that will air at a future date, visit theamericandreamnetwork.vhx.tv.