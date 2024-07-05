J&M Tank Lines names Null vice president of operations

× Expand Jeff Null is the new vice president of operations for J&M Tank Lines in Hoover, Alabama.

J&M Tank Lines recently announced that Jeff Null has been named the company’s new vice president of operations.

Null comes to the company, based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, with more than 30 years of experience in the trucking industry. He most recently was vice president of operations for Xpress Global Systems, based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, for more than five years.

He also has worked with Modern Transportation Services, R&L Carriers, Southeastern Freight Lines, Vitran Express, FedEx Freight and the United States Marine Corps, according to his LinkedIn page.

J&M Tank Lines specializes in dry-bulk transportation, with experience in food grade, liquid bulk and plastic materials across the Southeast and beyond.