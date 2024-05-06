Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand to open store at The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of gorjana

The Summit will soon be home to another brand opening its first location in Alabama.

gorjana, a fast-growing Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, recently announced the continuation of its national retail expansion at The Summit.

The 818-square-foot store will open its doors on Saturday, June 1. Guests can shop the brand's nationally-recognized designs, including gold jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires and more.

“We’re so excited to bring a little bit of Laguna Beach to Birmingham, a city known for its incredible culture and rich history,” said Gorjana Reidel, Co-Founder. “We can’t wait to join an iconic group of brands and get to know our Alabama shoppers this summer.”

gorjana - The Summit will put the Southern California brand alongside other upscale, in-demand retailers and restaurants, as the shopping center continues to evolve as Birmingham’s upscale lifestyle destination.

According to a press release from the brand, gorjana shoppers "will be immersed in a warm, welcoming space. Similar to the jewelry it's known for, the brand's interiors are timeless and current, featuring blush terrazzo, plush seating, custom artwork and a focus on open, natural light throughout the space."

The brand, which now has more than 70 stores across the country, features pieces including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and more. They also offer complimentary gift wrapping to add a personal touch to every purchase.

Since gorjana was founded in 2004, philanthropy has been central to the brand’s mission and approach to community-building. In the last few years, gorjana has donated over two million dollars to nonprofit organizations that support a range of national causes, with a particular focus on women and children through its annual partnerships with The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Baby2Baby, Toys for Tots, Dress for Success and more. gorjana is proud to partner with local charities in each of its locations.

Local nonprofit organizations in Birmingham are encouraged to complete a donation request form for efforts that support the local community.

For more information on gorjana and its The Summit store, visit: www.gorjana.com