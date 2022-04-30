Las Mesas set to open in Chelsea this month

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Las Mesas Mexican Cantina is located in Chelsea next to the Publix shopping center. The owners also own the Chelsea Habaneros location.

A new Las Mesas Mexican Grill location is set to open in Chelsea this month near the Publix shopping center just off U.S. 280 West.

What makes the new location special for Ann Gancayco and her husband, who are also owners of Las Mesas and Habaneros in Chelsea, is that they will now be owners of a building they’ve dreamed of after 20 years in the restaurant industry.

“It will be the first freestanding building we’ve owned since our first Mexican restaurant inception,” she said. “It’s been a dream, a goal of ours to one day build our own restaurant. It’s like living in rental houses in your younger years, but ultimately you’ll want to own your own house. It’s kind of like that for us. While some may be content to just rent their space for business, we have always wanted to build our own. It was a goal of ours, so we are very proud to have achieved that.”

The building is still under construction, she said, and they are planning for a grand opening in the middle of May.

The Chelsea Habaneros location will remain open once Las Mesas opens, she said. One of the two work crews currently employed at Habaneros in Chelsea will be sent to work at the new Las Mesas location once it opens.

“We do have a plan B if Habaneros cannot sustain itself, but we’ll explore that option when that time comes,” she said.

Gancayco said she looks forward to providing the same service and dishes as well as seeing “a full house of happy customers.”

“I know our customers love our ‘on top of everything’ service,” Gancayco said. “We always hear praises about how we never let the drinking glass go below half way. We are very fortunate to have servers who have been with us for years and know our customers well. Nothing beats the familiarity when you walk into our restaurant and everybody knows you and your family, and what you are going to drink and eat.”

Gancayco said her husband recommends the taco al carbon, and she loves the chicken soup. New menu items being added include the la papa loca, a Mexican version of a loaded potato and street tacos.

In addition to the two Las Mesas locations, the couple own Habaneros locations in Chelsea, Trussville, and McCalla, Frontera Mexican Grill in Hoover, and Barrio Fiesta Mexican Grill in Alabaster. They opened their first restaurant on Huffman Road in 1998.

“In a way, we have grown together with the city,” she said. “We are just excited that we can continue to grow and prosper with the city of Chelsea.”