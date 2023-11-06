Lit Cards and More offers chance for families to collect together

http://litcardsandmore.com

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lit Cards & More, located in Tattersall Park, sells sports collector items like signed jerseys, balls and helmets, in addition to clothing andgaming cards like Pokémon.

Brian Snider says baseball has been in his family’s blood for a long time — particularly the Chicago Cubs and card collecting.

“I’ve been a collector ever since I was a young kid,” he said. “My great-uncle played first base for the Chicago Cubs.”

His great-uncle, Phil Cavarretta, was the National League MVP in 1945.

“My mom lived three blocks from Wrigley Field,” Snider said. “She was always collecting things of his. Then when I was eight or nine, in the late ’80s and early ’90s, my mom was really big on making sure I learned how to take care of my own collection.”

Now, thanks to his mom’s encouragement, he has original boxes of Michael Jordan Wheaties, still unopened.

Those Wheaties are on the shelves, along with cards and other collectibles, at his family’s new shop, Lit Cards and More, located in the shopping strip on the U.S. 280 side of Tattersall Park, at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 101.

Lit Cards and More offers everything from hobby boxes to grab bags, which include a graded card and a pack of cards to open.

Their collection primarily includes baseball, basketball and football, but they also have Pokémon cards and are expanding to include soccer, hockey and anything else customers are interested in, Snider said. “If they’re asking for it, we’re going to try to get it for them.”

Lit Cards and More offers sports collectibles like autographed balls, helmets, framed jerseys and bats.

The “more” also includes gameday shirts for Auburn, Alabama, the Atlanta Braves and local high schools as well as band shirts from Led Zeppelin to the Rolling Stones.

Snider said he will buy, sell and trade and help customers get their own cards graded if they are interested.

“We want to be that type of full store where we can provide every service,” he said. “We’ve had some repeat customers who are trying to get their son into it and get caught up back to speed, and it’s fun to watch them to experience it.”

It was his own son’s interest in cards that inspired Snider to start Lit Cards and More. Joe, who’s 12 years old, “really started showing more signs of getting into sports collecting,” he said.

Around Joe’s birthday in March, Snider decided he also wanted to start teaching him some entrepreneurial skills, so they opened an eBay account to start selling cards. Then over the summer, they decided to expand it to their brick-and-mortar store.

“We’re still having a ball doing it, and I’m still teaching my son to do it, just at a much bigger level now,” said Snider, who lives with his wife, Lauren, and two children in Mt Laurel.

He said opening the store has been a labor of love for the family to do together, as

Lauren fought and won a battle with breast cancer this year.

“We’re blessed that everything has gone very well there,” he said.

The Sniders’ collecting legacy continues through what he says is a store for the whole family.

“My mom had me text her when we sold our first Michael Jordan Wheaties box,” Snider said. “It’s in our blood, and we want to pass that on.”

For more information, visit litcardsandmore.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @litcardsandmore.