Metro Roundup: New kids salon Cowlicks to open in Homewood

Photo by Erin Nelson. Cowlicks is a new children's hair salon in downtown Homewood located on 29th Avenue South.

Parents looking to get first-rate haircuts for their kids will soon have a new option in the form of Cowlicks, a children-focused hair salon set to open its doors in Homewood later this summer.

Alison Rogers, Homewood resident and owner of Cowlicks, said the idea for the salon came about five years ago due to a lack of quality cut options for kids in Homewood.

“At the time, the salon I worked at didn’t take kids 10 and under,” Rogers said. “And when I thought about it, I was like, ‘I don’t think there are any kids hair salons in Homewood.’ I didn’t know that many salons that took kids.”

Rogers said the options for kids’ haircuts mainly came down to chain salons, which were often inconsistent in quality, and salons tailored for adults, which often lacked experience working with kids and charged high prices. With Cowlicks, Rogers aims to fill this gap by using her 17 years of industry knowledge to train hair stylists so they can offer premium kids’ cuts at an affordable price.

Alongside standard cuts, Cowlicks will provide a variety of add-on treatments, including a Swimmer’s Hair plan for removing chlorine buildup and a plan for relieving dry scalps.

Additionally, Rogers plans on fostering a fun atmosphere by offering games and activities not normally found in hair salons, such as checkers and ride-on cars. At the same time, she hopes to balance these elements so that Cowlicks can appeal to both younger and older kids alike.

“That was really important to me, to feel like Cowlicks was a salon that you could grow with,” Rogers said.

The salon is being built at 1923 29th Ave. S., close to the Regions Bank in Independence Plaza. The location was chosen for its relative ease of parking in comparison to other areas in Homewood.

Assuming preparations go as planned, Rogers hopes to have Cowlicks open by the end of July. She is still finalizing the hours, but for now, she is considering Tuesdays through Fridays from around 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from around 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and future updates, visit the official @cowlickscuts Instagram page or email contact@cowlickscuts.com. The Cowlicks website at cowlickscuts.com will go live in the near future.

