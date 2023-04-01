New florist springs up in Chelsea

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Tiffany Miller, owner of the Florist in Chelsea, creates a flower arrangement at her shop located on Chelsea Road.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Tiffany Miller, owner of the Florist in Chelsea, creates a flower arrangement at her shop located on Chelsea Road.

Chelsea is now home to a budding new floral shop: Florist in Chelsea. Local resident Tiffany Miller is hoping to provide beauty, relaxation and comfort to the community with her assortment of flowers and products.

Miller, 41, has been interested in flowers for about 10 years now, but she grew up gardening and canning vegetables on her family acreage.

For the last three years, Miller was employed by another florist to deliver flowers. At the same time that her employer retired, a building became available and Chelsea needed a florist. Miller believes it was divine intervention.

Florist in Chelsea officially opened on Feb. 1. Opening a new spot in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day is exciting for a florist, but Miller pulled it off with ease.

“It was better than expected,” she said. “[Everyone was] very welcoming. People called back with compliments, and I enjoyed all the positive feedback.”

In the shop, Miller features 11 local artisans and their products alongside her flowers and packages in an effort to support other small businesses. She often chooses these artisans by customer requests, the overall look of products, price point and quality.

Some of the top artisans and products that Miller sells are Southern Angel Designs by Angela Whaley Gillespie, Ashley Palladino Art and Lit Fire Pots by Brian and Sarah Evans.

Gillespie customizes and designs handmade jewelry pieces, Ashley Palladino is an abstract mixed media artist specializing in gold leaf and the Evanses create unique stone fire pots that produce warmth and light.

Miller also sells other items, including candles, glass products and honey.

The most requested flower package is the “Keepsake Vase—Designer Choice.” One of the artisans designs the clear glass vases, which are arranged with a mix of fresh-cut flowers (usually roses, carnations, lilies and stocks).

When asked about her favorite flower, Miller said that is like asking her to pick her favorite child.

“It varies from season to season, but tulips right now,” Miller said. “Tulips are ready to pop, and they work well with hydrangeas right now. Sunflowers are great during the summer, but [my favorite] really depends on the time of the year.”

While her storefront has only recently opened, Miller said there are plans to expand the location in the future.

“We are already bursting at the seams,” Miller said.

Currently, The Florist in Chelsea is a family-run business, with Miller at the helm and her husband Brian and their three boys, Zane (17), Hunter (15), and Noah (13), helping out to make the shop run smoothly.

The family is from Chelsea and are active members of the community. Miller’s sons attend Chelsea Middle and High School.

“Chelsea can expect quality products, great service and delivery within 15 miles,” Miller said. “We support other local small businesses, as well.”