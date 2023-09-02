New salon, boutique opens in Chelsea

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lauren Womack, left, and Kristina Stones outside of Studio 280 + Golden Hour Tans. Womack is the hair stylist, and Stones is the spray tan artist.

Studio 280 + Golden Hour Tans owners Lauren Hays Womack and Kristina Stones aim to provide strong relationships with their Chelsea clients.

Before opening their salon in April, Womack and Stones both owned separate businesses. A mutual friend put them in contact with one another, and they went on to become business partners and eventual friends. While Womack is the owner of Studio 280, Stones rents out studio space and owns Golden Hour Tans.

Womack recently moved from Mississippi, where she owned a hair salon for 16 years and a boutique for 11 years. Moving to Chelsea was a big leap for her family, but she said it’s been a great decision, too.

“It’s a big difference, but I love it,” Womack said.

At first, her husband had intended to use the space for his construction business, but Womack wanted to put her talent to work by turning the studio space into a new hair salon and boutique. Then she brought on Stones and Golden Hour Tans.

Currently, Womack is the only stylist at Studio 280, but she has three other chairs that will be filled soon. The salon offers haircuts, highlighting, color, and waxing services for all ages.

Womack wants her clients to feel better when they leave her chair after their appointment.

“Often, the clients feel like the look is not achievable, but when I do it, then I’m so happy that I could make it happen for the clients,” she said.

In addition to the salon services, Womack’s boutique offers a wide assortment of products including ladies’ clothing, purses, and jewelry. The addition of the boutique and tanning makes Studio 280 different from other hair salons.

“You can get your hair done and it can be more of an experience than an appointment,” Stones said.

They also offer a monthly girls’ night out, Stones said, where women can come and

hang out.

Having a roster of clients who continue to return and trust them is something the two women take very seriously.

Stones said she enjoys the confidence boost and healthy glow she can give her clients with spray tans.

“I love the after look, and they feel so much more confident,” Stones said. “Often, the clients are insecure and then their insecurities go away.”

Stones offers both in-studio and mobile tanning options for clients, such as house calls, weddings, girls’ nights, and group events.

The connection with clients is what keeps both Womack and Stones engaged and inspired each day. As outsiders moving into Chelsea, they said they felt welcomed and immediately embraced by the community.

“The last three months have left me shocked and amazed,” Womack said. “I did not know a single person and was booked a week out the night I made my first Facebook post. The clientele I have is great and keeps growing every day.”

Studio 280 is located at 9360 Old U.S. 280 in Chelsea and is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Golden Hour Tans is available by appointment only.

For information, visit facebook.com/thestudiosalonandboutique.