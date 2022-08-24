Restaurant news on the U.S. 280 corridor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dos Tequilas Instagram page

A new Mexican restaurant is open in Chelsea and an Italian restaurant has extended their house to include dinner.

Dos Tequilas Mexican Bar and Cuisine announced their opening on their Facebook page Wednesday, Aug. 24. The restaurant is located at 10569 Old U.S. (Ste 102-103) in Chelsea next to China Garden in the former Chubbfather's/Johnny Rays location.

They are open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Their menu includes appetizers, chicken, steak, and seafood dishes, traditional Mexican food, and more.

For more information or to browse their menu, visit dostequilasrestaurant.com or call 205-677-4023.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Guests dine for lunch at Grand Ticino by Amore, located in Greystone Park on U.S. 280. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grand Ticino by Amore has extended their house and are now serving dinner. The restaurant opened back in February in Greystone.

Located at 5511 U.S. 280, Suite 109, the sister restaurant to Amore, Grand Ticino has a marketplace that offers freshly refrigerated take home meals, freshly dried pasta, charcuterie, cheese and snacks. New hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with the marketplace opening at 10 a.m.

Their menu includes soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas and entrees.

For more information, visit grandticino.com or call 205-874-6757.