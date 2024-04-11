Ribbon cutting held at Cottages at Greystone

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alan Barrington Evans.

Capstone Communities and the Birmingham Business Alliance celebrated the opening of The Cottages at Greystone, a 189-unit, low-density multifamily development within the well-established Greystone community, just minutes off U.S. 280.

“Innovative housing concepts like The Cottages at Greystone play a pivotal role in driving growth and shaping the future of our community,” said Erika Dix, partner, chamber engagement for the Birmingham Business Alliance. “The Cottages will catalyze Birmingham’s economic development by expanding our housing options.”

For more than two decades, Capstone built its reputation as a national leader in the student housing industry, but in 2017, the company expanded its portfolio at the forefront of the rapidly growing build-for-rent movement. With the introduction of its cottage-style development program, Capstone has quickly become a BFR leader with 11 communities open or currently under development across the Southeast; however, The Cottages at Greystone is the first in the company’s hometown.

“Birmingham holds a special place in our hearts as our hometown and the epicenter of a vibrant region and state characterized by innovation, progress and growth," stated Jim Beatty, vice president – development for Capstone Communities. "We take pride in introducing our build-for-rent cottage apartment concept to our local community, offering Birmingham residents a premium rental housing option.”

The Cottages offers a mix of one, two and three-bedroom cottage apartments, each with its own private fenced yard, as well as one-bedroom lofts and carriage units. Each unit includes nine-to-12-foot ceilings, wood-grain flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, 24/7 on-call maintenance and optional enclosed garage parking.

With neighborhood amenities including a 24-hour clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool, pavilions and grill stations, sidewalks, a dog park and other pedestrian-friendly amenities, The Cottages at Greystone creates a true sense of place for its residents.

Built by CBI Construction Services, Capstone’s in-house construction arm, and designed by Nequette Architecture & Design, The Cottages at Greystone is a collaborative effort of several Birmingham-based companies.

“Our goal is always to create a distinctive design and collaborative community in everything we do,” said Louis Nequette, founder and chief architect of Nequette Architecture & Design. “After partnering with Capstone for nearly 20 years and designing more than 30 cottage communities across the country, it’s a pleasure to showcase one of our latest designs here in our own backyard.”

Capstone Properties, Capstone’s in-house management division, is the leasing and property management team. For more information on The Cottages at Greystone, visit liveatthecottagesatgreystone.com.