Ruby Sunshine introduces new summer menu options

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Ruby Sunshine × 2 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Ruby Sunshine × 3 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Ruby Sunshine × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Ruby Sunshine Prev Next

Beginning today, Ruby Sunshine will feature a seasonal summer menu. Guests can enjoy seasonal favorites through August 27.

The full summer menu includes:

Seasonal Beignets - New Orleans-style beignets with a mixed berry cheesecake topped with triple berry coulis, whipped cream, sweet biscuit crunch, fresh strawberry and powdered sugar.

- New Orleans-style beignets with a mixed berry cheesecake topped with triple berry coulis, whipped cream, sweet biscuit crunch, fresh strawberry and powdered sugar. Shrimp Cortez - Griddled corn cakes loaded with roasted corn, bell peppers, and sweet onions served over a bed of spinach, poached eggs, and topped with our award winning Cortez cream Sauce made with Gulf shrimp, artichokes, tasso, corn and peppers.

- Griddled corn cakes loaded with roasted corn, bell peppers, and sweet onions served over a bed of spinach, poached eggs, and topped with our award winning Cortez cream Sauce made with Gulf shrimp, artichokes, tasso, corn and peppers. Very Berry Stuffed French Toast - Brioche French Toast stuffed with mixed berry cheesecake topped with a triple berry coulis, whipped cream, sweet biscuit crunch, fresh strawberry and powdered sugar.

- Brioche French Toast stuffed with mixed berry cheesecake topped with a triple berry coulis, whipped cream, sweet biscuit crunch, fresh strawberry and powdered sugar. Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes - Sweet Cream pancakes with fresh pineapples, cinnamon-butter and brown sugar, topped with Whiskey cream sauce, whipped cream, fresh pineapples, maraschino cherry and powdered sugar.

Drink options include a seasonal mocktail will be the Sparkling Sunrise - Muddled fresh pineapples and juice, Angostura aromatic bitters, orange juice, Monin Ruby red grapefruit syrup, topped with Perrier® Sparkling water and maraschino cherry juice. Make it Boozy with Pueblo Viejo or Corazon Blanco Tequila!

Also available will be a Mimosa Flight - Sparkling wine paired with Blueberry Lavender, Watermelon Pomegranate, Pineapple Peach Bellini and Blue Orange.

--Submitted by Tesh Parris, Bread and Butter