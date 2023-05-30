Ruby Sunshine introduces new summer menu options

1 of 4
Beginning today, Ruby Sunshine will feature a seasonal summer menu. Guests can enjoy seasonal favorites through August 27.
The full summer menu includes:
- Seasonal Beignets - New Orleans-style beignets with a mixed berry cheesecake topped with triple berry coulis, whipped cream, sweet biscuit crunch, fresh strawberry and powdered sugar.
- Shrimp Cortez - Griddled corn cakes loaded with roasted corn, bell peppers, and sweet onions served over a bed of spinach, poached eggs, and topped with our award winning Cortez cream Sauce made with Gulf shrimp, artichokes, tasso, corn and peppers.
- Very Berry Stuffed French Toast - Brioche French Toast stuffed with mixed berry cheesecake topped with a triple berry coulis, whipped cream, sweet biscuit crunch, fresh strawberry and powdered sugar.
- Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes - Sweet Cream pancakes with fresh pineapples, cinnamon-butter and brown sugar, topped with Whiskey cream sauce, whipped cream, fresh pineapples, maraschino cherry and powdered sugar.
Drink options include a seasonal mocktail will be the Sparkling Sunrise - Muddled fresh pineapples and juice, Angostura aromatic bitters, orange juice, Monin Ruby red grapefruit syrup, topped with Perrier® Sparkling water and maraschino cherry juice. Make it Boozy with Pueblo Viejo or Corazon Blanco Tequila!
Also available will be a Mimosa Flight - Sparkling wine paired with Blueberry Lavender, Watermelon Pomegranate, Pineapple Peach Bellini and Blue Orange.
--Submitted by Tesh Parris, Bread and Butter