Shelby County business groups name 2023 Small Businesses of the Year

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of The Shelby Cou Christy Hayes of Christy Hayes Counseling, center in blue, receives the 2023 Shelby County Small Business of the Year award for new companies with fewer than 25 employees on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of The Shelby Cou Team members from T. Fox SalonSpa, center, receive the 2023 Shelby County Small Business of the Year award for businesses with 6-10 employees on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Freedom Therap Team members for Freedom Therapies in Pelham, Alabama. The business received the 2023 Shelby County Small Business of the Year for companies with 11-20 employees. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of The Shelby Cou Representatives for Specification Rubber Products receive the 2023 Shelby County Small Business of the Year award for companies with 21+ employees on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of The Shelby Cou Allen and Jessica Norris, owners of The Yak Shak in Pelham, Alabama, receieve the 2023 Shelby County Small Business of the Year award for companies with one to five employees on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Prev Next

Several Shelby County business groups recently honored five businesses as Shelby County’s 2023 Small Businesses of the Year:

This year’s winners were:

The Yak Shak in Pelham (1-5 employees)

T. Fox SalonSpa in Hoover (6-10 employees)

Freedom Therapies in Pelham (11-20 employees)

Specification Rubber Products in Alabaster (21+ employees)

Christy Hayes Counseling in Eagle Point area (open less than a Year with fewer than 25 employees)

The Small Business of the Year awards were given out collaboratively by Calera Main Street, the Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber.

Businesses were judged based on their activities over the past three years, including staying power, growth in employees, increase in sales, response to adversity and evidence of helping community-oriented projects.