Specializing in skin: Naaman Clinic set to open new location in Greystone’s Tattersall Park

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Dr. Evans Bailey discusses how the immunostains on the left show the margins of a tumor better than the traditional microscopy on the right at the Namaan Clinic in Riverchase on Aug. 11. The Namaan Clinic is opening a second location at Tattersall Park.

Dr. Evans Bailey, the owner of Naaman Clinic and a surgical dermatologist, is no stranger to helping patients around Alabama, with clinics in several communities throughout the state.

The first clinic opened in 2016 in the Hoover/Riverchase Parkway location, and Bailey went on to open other locations in Montgomery, Sylacauga and Gadsden. In addition, he works in conjunction with the UAB Callahan Eye Hospital to treat cancers of the eyelid.

The latest Naaman Clinic location is set to open in September in Greystone’s Tattersall Park to serve individuals with dermatological and skin cancer needs.

“We saw a need for specialty care on the 280 corridor — we follow where the referrals come from,” Bailey said. “Because there are older techniques and often standard incisions that patients usually contend with, we offer better techniques and a lower cure rate for patients. There was an impetus there.”

The Naaman Clinic specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery (a method for treating skin cancer lesions), skin cancer treatment and reconstruction, laser and cosmetic procedures and medical dermatology services. Some of those include laser skin resurfacing, laser tattoo removal, facial injectables and noninvasive body contouring. Routine skin checks and skin cancer treatments are available.

The new clinic in Tattersall Park will be home to five providers — three physicians and two mid-level practitioners — who are all board-certified, and two are certified in micrographic surgery.

Bailey is board certified by the American Academy of Dermatology and is a fellow of the American College of Mohs Surgery. He has over 15 years of experience practicing dermatology procedures, techniques and training.

After attending Wheaton College, Bailey re-turned to Birmingham and completed his doctorate degrees and completed an internship in internal medicine at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

He trained as a resident at the University of Michigan in 2005. In 2010, he came back to Birmingham again and worked as a co-owner with Surgical Dermatology Group until 2016, when he opened his own clinic.

“Naaman is not an actual doctor in the clinic,” Bailey said. “We picked that name from the Old Testament because his skin was healed from the prophet Elisha. If one looks at our logo, then they’ll see it’s a washing in the Jordan River. I want others to see — we are instruments in the process of healing.”

Bailey knows his patients may be nervous when they step into his office and he is there to help them understand.

“Healthcare is uncomfortable to understand, at times,” he said. “Melanoma is my specialty. We have great techniques and will walk them through the process. My foremost concern is putting them at ease.”

The most common appointments at the Naaman Clinic are for skin cancers of the face. Removals are sent to a modern microscope facility at the lab, where Bailey and his team are able to see the tumor in a higher detail, while the patient is waiting.

The most enjoyable thing about working in dermatology for Bailey is getting to know the patients as he spends time communicating with them and their families.

“I will always use that time to get to know them and understand them and their families,” he said. “It’s extraordinarily rewarding.”

Naaman Clinic in Greystone is located at 6234 Tattersall Blvd. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit naamanclinic.com.