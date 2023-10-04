Specializing in skin: Naaman Clinic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Dr. Evans Bailey excises a tumor using the Mohs technique to examine the tissue and cancer cells during a procedure at the Naaman Clinic in Riverchase. The Naaman Clinic is opening a second location at Tattersall Park.

Dr. Evans Bailey, owner of Naaman Clinic and surgical dermatologist, is no stranger to helping residents around the state of Alabama, with clinics in several communities throughout the state.

The first clinic opened in 2016 in Hoover on Riverchase Parkway, then other locations followed in Montgomery, Sylacauga, and Gadsden. In addition, Bailey works in conjunction with the UAB Callahan Eye Hospital to treat cancers of the eyelid.

The latest location, in Greystone’s Tattersall Park, opened at the end of August to serve individuals with their dermatological and skin cancer needs.

The Naaman Clinic specializes in Mohs Surgery (a method for treating skin cancer lesions), skin cancer and reconstruction, laser and cosmetic procedures, and medical dermatology services. Some of those include laser skin resurfacing, laser tattoo removal, facial injectables, and noninvasive body contouring. Routine skin checks and skin cancer treatments are available.

“Mohs surgery is the standard of care for skin cancers, with much higher cure rates compared to older surgical techniques,” Bailey said. “However, there are few fellowship-trained, board-certified Mohs surgeons in Birmingham, and limited access to Mohs surgery on the 280 corridor. We saw a need, and are excited to help meet that need.”

The new clinic in Tattersall Park will be home to five providers — three physicians and two mid-level practitioners — who are all board-certified and two are certified in micrographic surgery.

Bailey is board certified by the American Academy of Dermatology and is a Fellow of the American College of Mohs Surgery. He has over 15 years of experience practicing dermatology procedures techniques and training.

After attending Wheaton College, Bailey re-turned to Birmingham and completed his doctorate degrees and completed an internship in internal medicine at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

He trained as a resident at the University of Michigan in 2005. In 2010, Bailey returned to Birmingham and worked as a co-owner with Surgical Dermatology Group until 2016 until opening his own clinic.

“Naaman is not an actual doctor in the clinic,” Bailey said. “We picked that name from the Old Testament because his skin was healed from the prophet Elisha. If one looks at our logo, then they’ll see it’s a washing in the Jordan River. I want others to see — we are instruments in the process of healing.”

Bailey knows his patients may be nervous when they step into his office and he is there to help them understand.

“Healthcare is uncomfortable to understand, at times,” he said. “Melanoma is my specialty. We have great techniques and will walk them through the process. My foremost concern is putting them at ease.”

The most common appointments at the Naaman Clinic are for skin cancers of the face. 75% are cancer removals and reconstructions performed on the patients in one of the 15 operating rooms. Removals are sent to a modern microscope facility at the lab where Bailey and his team are able to see the tumor in a higher resolution detail, which is a significant advancement, while the patient is waiting.

The most enjoyable thing about working in dermatology for Bailey is getting to know the patients as he spends time communicating with them and their families.

“I will always use that time to get to know them and understand them and their families,” he said. “It’s extraordinarily rewarding.”

Naaman Clinic in Greystone is located at 6234 Tattersall Blvd. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit naamanclinic.com.

