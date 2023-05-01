The Anvil Pub & Grill to host coronation event

On Saturday, May 6, the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and The Anvil Pub & Grill is getting in on the festivities with a King’s Coronation Day High Tea that afternoon from 1-3 p.m.

Chef and director of culinary Sedesh Boodram is preparing a menu filled with traditional English bites that are often associated with high tea, such as delectable sandwiches and scones.

“King Charles’ coronation is the first that many will have experienced in their lifetimes,” said Boodram. “I’m excited to offer an authentic English tea experience for our guests and hope they feel like they are a part of the festivities in London for a few hours.”

Menu highlights include:

Smoked salmon with cucumbers, cream cheese and dill on rye

English pea hummus and radish crostini

Ham and cheese with onions on biscuit

Coronation chicken salad on white bread

Fried fish on brioche buns

Among the dessert highlights are:

Scones and muffins with jam

Macaroons and assorted tartlets

Victoria cake, cookies and truffles

The Anvil’s King Coronation Day High Tea costs $60 per person, and seating is limited. Please call 205-637-7100 or email info@theanvilpub.com for reservations.

WHEN: Saturday, May 6, 2023

TIME: 1-3 p.m.

WHERE: The Anvil Pub & Grill

611 Doug Baker Blvd Unit 103

Birmingham, Alabama 35242

www.theanvilpub.com

About The Anvil Pub & Grill

The Anvil Pub & Grill, located at The Village at Lee Branch in Birmingham, Alabama, is an upscale modern pub with a British soul serving seasonal fare with a global twist. The kitchen is helmed by director of culinary Sedesh Boodram and chef de cuisine Trenton Tisdale. They use ingredients from local farms to bring a big-city spin and refined approach to traditional pub fare. The Anvil is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed on Monday. For more information, please visit theanvilpub.com.