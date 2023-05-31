Tommy John set to open first Alabama store location at The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sunshine, Sachs, Morgan and Lylis.

Tommy John is officially opening its doors to the Birmingham community with its first Alabama store location. Tommy John is a comfort focused lifestyle brand that’s committed to solving the everyday problems men and women have with their underwear and apparel, while prioritizing comfort. The Tommy John store is located east entrance near Lululemon.

“There’s no better way to experience the Tommy John brand than through a physical retail store,” says Tom Patterson, co-founder, and CEO of Tommy John. “We’re so excited to bring that experience to The Summit where consumers can get a firsthand look and feel of Tommy John’s amazing products.”

Tommy John is most known for its comfortable and innovative men’s and women’s underwear collections that are jam packed with features and benefits. During the hot summer months, some of the brand’s best-selling collections include Cool Cotton, which is made from a smart, moisture-wicking pima cotton fabric that keeps you 2-3x cooler and dries 4-5x faster than regular cotton. The popular Air Collection is the brand’s lightest weight underwear fabrication weighing under 2oz, while being antimicrobial, anti-odor, breathable and extremely quick drying.

Finding the perfect underwear for him and her has never been easier with Tommy John’s range of styles and prices from $18-$48. In addition to its infamous underwear collection, the store will also sell their equally comfortable product categories, including bras, loungewear, and apparel.

“We cannot wait to open our doors to the Birmingham community alongside so many other great brands,” added Erin Fujimoto, co-founder of Tommy John.

This is Tommy John’s sixth store location, with two more locations opening later this year. For information, visit tommyjohn.com.