Warby Parker to open location at The Summit

Warby Parker has announced the opening of their second store in Alabama. The optical store will open at The Summit on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The first store is located in the Pizitz Building downtown and a press release said the company is excited to continue to connect with more of our customers in the Birmingham community.

"As a one-stop shop, our store at The Summit will make it easier for our Alabama customers to access all of their vision care needs in one place," said Shaney Hwang of Derris PR. "The store will carry our full sun and optical eyewear offerings, including our new Fall 2023 and Circa collections, and our brand of daily contact lenses Scout by Warby Parker + third-party contacts."

In time for back-to-school season, Warby Parker is extending their “Jr. Jr.” lineup of kids glasses (for kids ages 4-8) with an array of different shapes and colors to choose from.

The location at The Summit will feature custom store artwork by London-based artist Yolande Mutale.

To celebrate the opening on Sept. 9, complimentary treats from Frios Pops will be available, along with limited-edition tote bags with any eyewear purchase while supplies last.

For more information, visit warbyparker.com.