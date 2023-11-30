Holy Moly Motherhood By Alana Smith: Christmas Morning

× Expand Alana Smith

I like to do Christmas morning big. Nothing extravagant, but usually a fun, large gift and several smaller toys, books and candy. I really want the excitement and the “Look at this! Oh wait, look at this!” reaction from my boys.

Some mommas like to give three presents, just like Jesus. That’s probably the most practical and humble way to celebrate, and I think that’s wonderful.

Some moms are just doing their best to get one thing for each kid this year. And momma, if this is you, they will love whatever you have under the tree.

I think the way we celebrate Christmas is a reflection of our childhood — either you yearn for nostalgia and do it the way your family did, or you want a totally different experience.

Some of us wrap nothing. Some wrap everything. Gifts may be under the tree or laid out on the couch or floor.

Some have everyone in matching family pajamas on Christmas morning, and some are lucky to get anyone in their pajamas at all.

Some of us want a fancy meal on Christmas night, and some want to eat breakfast food and Reese’s Cups all day long.

I imagine there are spousal disputes on which way is right. However you choose to celebrate, I hope it brings you joy. If it doesn’t, change it.

If traveling on Christmas Day is stressing you out, well, don’t travel. Feel free to just lounge in the afterglow of your morning festivities.

If you like to do it up on Christmas with lots of gifts, don’t feel bad about it. There are only a few short years where your children will be old enough to remember believing in Santa, so give whatever amount works for your family. They have their entire lives to be practical.

And, if you crave a more simple Christmas, then simplify away. Don’t let anyone make you feel like you aren’t doing enough. Christmas morning is a feeling, one that you create with excitement and love, and the joy of Christ. There’s no right or wrong way.

We are stretched so thin around the holidays that it’s easy to let the magic pass us by. So this Christmas Eve, when you finally hit your pillow, close your eyes and remember that childhood excitement — searching the sky for a sleigh, listening for Santa and thinking to yourself that there’s only one more sleep ‘til Christmas! And know that joy is coming in the morning.

Merry Christmas to you and yours!

With love,

Holy Moly Motherhood

Alana is a nurse anesthetist, writer and boy mom (ages 8 and 3), who lives in north Shelby County with her husband, kids and Boxer, Sam. When she’s not writing or chasing little humans, she can usually be found in the aisles of Target. She shares her writings at Holy Moly Motherhood (on Facebook and Instagram), where she takes on all things motherhood and marriage.