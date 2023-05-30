Holy Moly Motherhood By Alana Smith: Summer Feels

× Expand Alana Smith

All at once, it’s summer. It seems like it was just March, and now, here we are in June with everything green and alive again.

Birds are chirping, lawnmowers are mowing and American flags are flying — it’s such a good feeling. I think I can smell the hot dogs from here.

My kids are eight and three, and we are constantly on the go, just like everyone else. Baseball and work and trying to squeeze in every little thing. It really wears on you, honestly. So this year, I want to really embrace these few weeks of summertime. I’m craving simple and slow-moving days.

When I think back on my own childhood, I have such vivid memories of summer. The moment we walked out of school in May was one of the best feelings. Three whole months of fun! No math or early mornings or spelling tests! I can picture it now — being barefoot in the grass, chasing lightning bugs in the dark, playing in the sprinkler and riding bikes all day across the neighborhood. Freedom, right? At least it felt that way.

I’m sure I had a schedule to stick to and activities to attend, but what I remember most are all the feelings. The summer feels. Sun burns and popsicles. Baseball in the front yard. Knocking on our neighbor’s door and running to hide in the bushes. Slip ‘n slides and water guns. Jumping on the trampoline. Staying up way too late.

Now that I’m grown, it’s easy for me to want to get everyone in the tub and into bed during the week. I love a good schedule, and it makes my own bedtime so much more peaceful if the kids actually go to bed on time. But, I also want to create space for my kids to make memories and experience all the summer feels.

So, I’ll have to let them stay out until dark some nights. Have dinner picnics in the grass. Let them spend the night with friends even when it means they are cranky the next day. Stay up late with them watching “The Sandlot.” Give them time and space to explore. I’ll have to schedule less, so we can do more.

And scheduling less is hard for me, because I want to do all the things and go to all the places. Sometimes I feel like I’m doing my best work when I’m taking my kids to some new and exciting place.

“We are making memories!” I’ll think. Which we are. But, if you think back to what makes you the most nostalgic about summer, it’s probably not that trip to Disney. It’s likely your old backyard, or the neighborhood pool, or just sitting in the driveway with friends.

It’s the simple stuff. The easygoing, summer feels.

Here are a few simple things for your summer bucket list this year:

► Take a hike

► Make homemade ice cream

► Go camping for one night, whether it’s in the backyard or at Oak Mountain State Park

► Set up a slip ‘n slide

► Go on a scavenger hunt

► Explore a creek

► Go to the Lee Branch farmers market

► Catch lightning bugs

► Go to the movies

► Have a sleepover

► Make a summer memory jar and write down fun memories. Read them before school starts!