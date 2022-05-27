Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber: Nominations sought for annual health care awards

The Shelby County Chamber’s Health Services Work Group, in partnership with the Chelsea Business Alliance, is seeking nominees for the Annual “Shelby County Healthcare Professional of the Year” program.

This year’s program will be the eighth annual for the event and is co-sponsored by Brookwood Baptist Health, Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Buffalo Rock Company

The award program is designed to recognize individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in healthcare to our community.

Any healthcare professional employed in the Shelby County area is eligible to be nominated. The nomination deadline is May 31, 2022. All nominees and recipients will be recognized at an Awards Luncheon scheduled for June 29 at the Grande Hall in Columbiana.

Nomination forms are accessible on The Shelby County Chamber’s website at shelbychamber.org or by calling the chamber at 205-663-4542. For more information contact Jordan Powell, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 205-663-4542 or by e-mail at jordan@shelbychamber.org.

– Submitted by The Shelby County Chamber.