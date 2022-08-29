Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber: Chamber accepting nominations for tourism and recreation all-star awards

There’s still time to send in nominations for the 2022 Shelby County Tourism & Recreation Awards. The deadline is Sept. 9 and nominations are open to the public.

This year's program will be co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber to recognize the best of the best for their daily contributions to Shelby County tourism and recreation.

The nominee, or the person submitting the nomination, does not have to be a participating organization with any of the host organizations. Nominees will be judged on both the quality and quantity of materials used to substantiate the award nomination.

Self-nominations are accepted. In order to qualify, the nominated organization should be engaged in tourism or recreation, and meets any one of the following: operates in Shelby County, has a Shelby County business license or is a participating organization with any of the following: Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street or The Shelby County Chamber.

Categories include: lodging, restaurants, attractions/recreation, events/festivals and rising stars (open one year or less as of Sept. 9, 2022).

All nominees will be evaluated based on the following criteria: social media engagement, community engagement, submitted Information packet, and participation/investment in any of the host organizations.

For a nomination form, or additional information, please contact Julie Gardner at julie@shelbychamber.org.

– Submitted by The Shelby County Chamber.