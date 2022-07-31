Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber: Update from Shelby County Superintendents

Over the past nine years, your Shelby County Chamber has actively worked to partner with education. These programs — developed with input from Shelby County businesses — are designed to provide students with information to make positive career choices after high school.

This business-driven approach is vital for business’ recruiting and retention efforts for managers and employees in the workforce. Ensuring the 10,000+ businesses through Shelby County have a qualified workforce is essential to our communities’ continued growth.

Part of those efforts include your Chamber’s collaborative partnership with all of our schools throughout Shelby County. That partnership includes programs like “Keeping It Real” and “Ready to Work” in 12th grade and “Communication Matters” for 11th graders, and the annual “Student and Educator of the Year” program.

On Aug. 31, we’re honored to host our annual “State of Our Schools” program featuring:

► Dr. Wayne Vickers, Superintendent of Alabaster City Schools

► Dr. Dee Fowler, Superintendent of Hoover City

► Dr. Chuck Ledbetter, Superintendent of Pelham City Schools

► Dr. Lewis Brooks, Superintendent of Shelby County Schools

This annual program with our public education partners is another way to engage conversation and to better align education and employer needs.

If you’d like to join us for the annual “State of Our Schools” program, or find out more about our Career Readiness programming at The Shelby County Chamber, please feel free to give us a call at 205-663-4542 or visit our website: shelbychamber.org.

– Submitted by The Shelby County Chamber.