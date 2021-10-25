13 Days of Horror: The Conjuring

The 13 Days of Horror Film Festival is here to put you on the edge of your seat and fill you with terror! ID required. Ages 17+

In 1970, paranormal investigators and demonologists Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) Warren are summoned to the home of Carolyn (Lili Taylor) and Roger (Ron Livingston) Perron. The Perrons and their five daughters have recently moved into a secluded farmhouse, where a supernatural presence has made itself known. Though the manifestations are relatively benign at first, events soon escalate in horrifying fashion, especially after the Warrens discover the house's macabre history.

2013, R, 1h 52min

LOCATION: The Library Theatre

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.