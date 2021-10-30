13 Days of Horror: The Exorcist

The 13 Days of Horror Film Festival is here to put you on the edge of your seat and fill you with terror! ID required. Ages 17+

One of the most profitable horror movies ever made, this tale of an exorcism is based loosely on actual events. When young Regan (Linda Blair) starts acting odd -- levitating, speaking in tongues -- her worried mother (Ellen Burstyn) seeks medical help, only to hit a dead end. A local priest (Jason Miller), however, thinks the girl may be seized by the devil. The priest makes a request to perform an exorcism, and the church sends in an expert (Max von Sydow) to help with the difficult job.

1973, R, 2h 2minThe Library Theatre

