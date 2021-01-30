2021 Frostbite 5K and Fun Run

The 8th Annual Frostbite 5K and FunRun will be held at the beautiful course at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road. There will be Male and Female age group winners with customized medals for the winners. Overall winners will also win some great prizes! Music, snacks, and fun will be had by all. Bring out the whole family for this great event sponsoring Birmingham South YoungLife!

Event details and schedule

7:45-8:50 A.M. Onsite Registration

9:00 A.M. Frostbite5K

9:45 A.M. FunRun