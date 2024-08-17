2024 Birmingham Black Maternal Health Expo

When: Saturday, August 17, 2024 | 10 AM - 2 PM

Where: BJCC East Ballroom

Cost: Free to Attend with Registration

Registration: https://babypalooza.com/event/black-maternal-birmingham/

Join us at The Black Maternal Health Expo powered by NOWINCLUDED at the BJCC East Ballroom on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

As advocates for maternal health, we recognize that Black mothers face unique challenges and disparities in healthcare. That's why, in partnership with NOWINCLUDED, a community dedicated to elevating the health of the Black community, we've curated an event that aims to magnify the voices of Black moms and provide education, support, and resources specifically tailored to address these concerns.

The Black Maternal Health Expo is being held in conjunction with the Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo, offering even more opportunities to explore and connect with a wide range of exhibitors for you and your little one.

Why Attend?

Expert Education: Workshops and panels on prenatal care, mental health, and more, specifically addressing the unique challenges Black mothers face.

Dedicated Resources: Connect with healthcare professionals and organizations committed to supporting Black maternal health.

Community and Support: A safe space to meet, share, and learn from other Black mothers and families.

Empowerment and Advocacy: Equip yourself with knowledge and join a movement towards better health outcomes and equity.

The Black Maternal Health Expo powered by NOWINCLUDED is brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and Alabama Public Health.

Let’s unite for a healthier future. See you at the Expo!