21st Annual Fiesta BHAM

Fiesta, Alabama's largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, is excited to announce its highly anticipated 21st annual festival. The festival will be held on Saturday, September 30th from noon to 8pm at Birmingham’s Linn Park. This year's theme is “Comienza Una Nueva Era (A New Era Begins)”, which celebrates the transformative power of unity.

Tickets to Fiesta 2022 are $12 online, and $15 at the gate, children ages 12 and under are free. Event attendees are urged to buy tickets before the event at fiestabham.com. Donations to the Fiesta Scholarship Fund are encouraged at the event.

Music, dance, performing arts, visual arts, children’s activities, cultural education, authentic Latin food as well as community and health-related resources are all part of the event. This year, Fiesta is bringing back a favorite component, Lucha Libre.