3rd Annual Fall Festival
Chelsea Village Shopping Center 10699 Old Hwy 280, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Join the Eyes on Chelsea and Sara Beth's Gymnasts for their 3rd annual Fall celebration on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Live music, rides, arts and crafts, a book fair, and food will be there.
Interested vendors can register at forms.gle/Gpb3trZB5vHXMH9CA. Payment instructions are on the form.
For questions, email sbgymmarketing@gmail.com.
Info
