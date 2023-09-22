3rd Annual Fall Festival

Join the Eyes on Chelsea and Sara Beth's Gymnasts for their 3rd annual Fall celebration on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live music, rides, arts and crafts, a book fair, and food will be there.

Interested vendors can register at forms.gle/Gpb3trZB5vHXMH9CA. Payment instructions are on the form.

For questions, email sbgymmarketing@gmail.com.