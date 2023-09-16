4th Annual Celebrate The Family Expo

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium 100 Ben Chapman Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244

 Birmingham Christian Family Magazine is planning to have  its 4th Annual Celebrate The Family Expo, Saturday, September 16, at the Hoover Met  Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is meant to highlight the importance of family. 

The free event is set to provide an array of activities for kids and adults, exhibits,  resources, live music, cooking demos, product samples and many freebies for the  entire family.  

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium 100 Ben Chapman Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
