Activity Bundles for Pre-K through first grade
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Beginning Sept. 1: Activity Bundles for Pre-K through first grade. Each activity bundle comes with a themed picture book to borrow and a free activity bundle to keep with worksheets to promote literacy skills for children in preschool, kindergarten and first grade. Visit the children's department to pick up a bundle.
